We don’t have the societal pressure to have kids: Anita Hassanandani

Actor Anita Hassanandani has been married to businessman Rohit Reddy for over six years now but looks like they still want to give it some time before they decide to have a child. Even when they are always asked this question by relatives and friends, the couple just “don’t let the societal pressure” bog them down.

“Rohit and I never come under anybody’s pressure. In fact, our parents are very chilled out and they always say that whenever we feel we are ready, we should go for it. The society is not going to take care of the child, so, we always knew that we won’t let it affect us,” Anita says.

Right now, the couple is busy being a part of a dance reality show and that’s another reason they want to wait before they go the family way. “We definitely plan to have a child by next year. We both are in a great place and want an addition to our family but it isn’t something that we plan it and it’ll happen. Everything takes time,” adds the 38-year-old actor.

Talking about their relationship as a married couple, Anita admits that conflicts do happen like in any other relationship but how one deals with it matters more. “It’s not that every relationship is absolutely perfect. But when two people love each other, and they want to develop a stronger relationship, they make efforts. In our case, sometimes, he does it more and sometimes it’s me. We just try to find the balance,” she says.

So what has been the mantra behind their rock-solid marriage, we ask? “The beautiful thing about our relationship is that we are best friends. I can talk to him about anything. He is so hot and good looking that there are days when I feel insecure (laughs) and there are days when he feels jealous,” she continues, “But the beauty is that we comfort the other person and give assurance. Whenever we feel any kind of insecurity, we talk it out and sort things.With trust and honesty, you get the comfort of being yourself and honest. And both of us give each other enough time and space.”

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 12:57 IST