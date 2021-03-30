Mouni Roy says she would ‘fight all the time’ with Arjun Bijlani during Naagin

Mouni Roy, who starred alongside Arjun Bijlani in the supernatural fantasy series Naagin, said that she fought with him ‘all the time’ during the first season. She chalked it up to the ‘gruelling’ shooting experience.

Naagin, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, revolved around the lives of shape-shifting serpents and became one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. The fifth season of the series recently came to an end, with the sixth season in the works.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mouni was asked if she has ever fought with any of her co-stars. “Of course I have had! Arjun Bilani. We have known each other forever and during the entire season of Naagin 1, we used to fight all the time. It was such a high-intensity show. 16-18 hours, nange pao (barefoot) in Film City, climbing trees, getting down, dancing in those pathareela (stoned) floor and all… It was very gruelling, that experience, but then it gave us what it did,” she said.

Also see: Natasa Stankovic shares adorable photo of son Agastya as he turns eight months old, don’t miss her engagement ring

While Mouni played Shivanya/Shivangi in Naagin, Arjun played Ritik. Later seasons of the show starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra and Rashami Desai.

Mouni, who started her journey as an actor on television with shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, also said that she will no longer be a part of daily soaps. “I think it is very time-consuming and my health deteriorates,” she said.

In 2018, Mouni made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti’s sports drama Gold. She has also starred in films such as Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China. Currently, she is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. She will play the antagonist in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON