Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya was born on July 30 last year.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya was born on July 30 last year.
Natasa Stankovic shares adorable photo of son Agastya as he turns eight months old, don't miss her engagement ring

  Natasa Stankovic shared a cute photo of her baby boy, Agastya, as he turned eight months old. Featuring prominently in the picture was her engagement ring.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 05:07 PM IST

Dancer and actor Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram stories to wish her little munchkin Agastya as he turned eight months old. She shared a cute photo of him in a onesie, holding her hand, as he sat up in bed. “Love you,” she wrote, along with a heart emoji. She also added a hashtag that said, ‘8 months today’.

Natasa welcomed her first child with cricketer Hardik Pandya on July 30 last year, just months after announcing their engagement on January 1. He proposed on a yacht in the presence of a few close friends and family, during a New Year getaway in Dubai.

Just days after Agastya’s birth, Hardik had to leave for the UAE for the Indian Premier League, to play for his team Mumbai Indians. He had said in a video shared by Mumbai Indians that it was ‘one of the toughest things’ to leave Natasa and the little one behind.

Also see: Amrita Rao’s son Veer celebrates first Holi, watch video shared by RJ Anmol

“When I was leaving, it was one of the most difficult things for me. I have never felt this emotional before any series or any tournament. This was the time when I was coming to the UAE it was proper pain emotion wise. In the end, I had to tell myself and my partner that, ‘Don’t worry this will be worth it,’” he said. Mumbai Indians won IPL 13.

Natasa has been sharing adorable pictures and videos of Agastya on Instagram. On Sunday, she posted a clip of the two of them taking the Don’t Rush Challenge with Hardik.

After Hardik’s father Himanshu Pandya passed away in January, Natasa posted an emotional note on Instagram, calling him the ‘cutest, strongest, funniest’ person in the house. She added that she will ensure that ‘Agastya will know what a beautiful soul his grandpa was’.

