Happy birthday Mouni Roy: Here’s a look at her striking transformation in pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 07:13 IST

Mouni Roy is celebrating her 35th birthday today and has achieved a lot to be proud of. The actor has come a long way from being a student of arts in Delhi to making her acting debut in television and consecutively moving to films. While there are quite a few major successes to her credit, Mouni has also undergone a physical transformation from the way she looked during her initial days to how she has now been stealing the spotlight with her Bengali features and glamourous appearances.

Mouni had made her TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006. She had played Krishna Tulsi, onscreen daughter of Smriti Irani’s famous character Tulsi Virani on the show. She earned an identity as a simple girl-next-door with little makeup.

Mouni Roy as Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Mouni went on to earn more fame on the small screen as she became a household name for her portrayal of Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. The actor never looked back and went on to play her yet another most successful role of Shivanya in Naagin.

Mouni Roy as Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

Mouni Roy as Shivanya in Naagin.

However, the viewers not just noticed her rise to fame but also her changing looks. Mouni looked far more glamourous with thicker brows and fuller lips as she went on to climb the success ladder year after year. The actor was heavily trolled for her change in facial features amid claims of the look being a result of multiple plastic surgeries. But Mouni shut them up by delivering one hit show after another and eventually making it to the silver screen, starring opposite none other than Akshay Kumar in Gold (2018).

Mouni Roy as Monobina Das in Gold.

She said in a Hindustan Times interview, “At times, many tend to forget my experience of working on television — the fact that I’ve been acting and dancing for 10 years. So, it’s not that things are coming to me when I’m at home sipping my tea. I had to work really hard to reach where I am today. I had to audition for each of these parts, prove myself to get the role in films.”

Mouni followed Gold’s success with John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made In China in 2019. She will now be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s dream project, Brahmastra. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the lead couple with Mouni as the antagonist. It is touted as Dharma Productions’ one of the costliest project so far.

Mouni Roy as Shraddha Sharma / Parull in Romeo Akbar Walter.

Mouni Roy as Rukmini Mehta in Made In China.

Also read: Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: From Barfi to Tamasha, his 5 best movies that prove he is the master of all emotions

Mouni had, however, once claimed that she never intended to become an actor and thought of taking up a job behind the camera. Talking about her journey from college to television, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I became an actor by mistake. I am a creative person. I like painting, singing, dancing, etc. I was active in street theatre in college, and I was part of the choreography society in Miranda House (Delhi). I even wrote my dissertation on Habib Tanvir (Urdu playwright) in Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi), where I was pursuing my MA. I didn’t have any plans to act, as I thought I would take up a job behind the camera. But, life had its own plans for me. In fact, every time I plan things, they never happen. I was keen on doing another show when I was offered Mahadev. I felt that the script of the other show was better. But then Mahadev became successful, and I realised I was meant to do this.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more