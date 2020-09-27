e-paper
Home / Travel / Mouni Roy’s bikini shoot on ‘Sunny Sunday’ in the Maldives and will make you go weak in the knees

Mouni Roy’s bikini shoot on ‘Sunny Sunday’ in the Maldives and will make you go weak in the knees

Mouni Roy looks like a spot of sunshine in yellow bikini amid the blue ocean as she enjoys a ‘Sunny Sunday’ in the Maldives

travel Updated: Sep 27, 2020 14:25 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mouni Roy’s bikini picture from the Maldives makes fans go weak in the knees
Mouni Roy’s bikini picture from the Maldives makes fans go weak in the knees(Instagram/imouniroy)
         

Teasing our travel nostalgia, television-turned-Bollywood ctor Mouni Roy shared a glimpse of her sultry vacay in the Maldives and fans could not keep calm. Looking like spot of sunshine in yellow bikini amidst the azure ocean, Mouni made fans go weak in the knees as she made the most of her “sunny Sunday” vacay at the island nation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared a picture featuring her in a “cozy nook” at a luxury resort. Donning a bright yellow bikini, Mouni accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses as she struck a sultry pose in the backdrop of the huge ocean landscape.

The picture speaks volumes about ocean breeze putting a mind at ease and we can’t help but crave a similar exotic getaway. Mouni simply captioned the picture, “The cozy nook (sic).”

 

Earlier, Mouni had shared another travel picture from the Maldives, featuring her amid the lush green as she disconnected from daily life. Embracing the luxury of nature, Mouni was seen dressed in a sheer white ensemble as she headed out for a cycle tour barefoot.

 

In another picture, Mouni was seen posing for a selfie in a black bikini and beige hat as she geared up to make a splash in the pool.

 
 

Mouni Roy has hands down been giving us some major travel goals with her flood of pictures from her exotic getaway in the Maldives which are nothing short of a visual treat. With the travel curb lifted from the flights after five months of lockdown courtesy Covid-19 pandemic, we can’t wait to complete our bucket list with safety precautions intact.

