Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra gives fans a glimpse of her relaxing weekend, with comfy clothes and sunshine, see pics
Priyanka Chopra reveals her Sunday plans.
Priyanka Chopra reveals her Sunday plans.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra gives fans a glimpse of her relaxing weekend, with comfy clothes and sunshine, see pics

  • Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a sunkissed selfie. The actor was seen resting in a lawn while wearing the perfect summer ensemble.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 09:37 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Sunday and gave fans a glimpse of her chilled out weekend. Priyanka shared a sun-kissed selfie. In the picture, the actor was seen resting on a lawn chair while the sun shone bright on her.

The actor wore a tie-dyed blue ensemble and a bold red lipstick. She shared the picture with the caption, "Sundays.."

Priyanka Chopra shared a sunkissed selfie on Sunday.
Priyanka Chopra shared a sunkissed selfie on Sunday.

From the release of her movie The White Tiger and wrapping up the filming of Citadel ,to the launch of her book Unfinished and establishing a fundraiser to help India battle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Priyanka has had her hands full.

The actor has been spent most of her time this year in London. However, she recently took a quick trip to Los Angeles to accompany her husband, singer Nick Jonas, at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, which he was hosting. The occasion also served as a reunion for the couple after Nick injured himself while filming a stunt scene.

Following the awards show, Priyanka shared a picture of the couple hugging at the event and penned an appreciation post for him. "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!" she captioned the post.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra reveals cousin Priyanka Chopra's reaction to her three back-to-back releases

Priyanka has a slew of projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in The Matrix 4, Text For You, Citadel and an upcoming project with Mindy Kaling. Earlier this year, Priyanka also confirmed that her next Bollywood movie would release in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra pics

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie on Monday.
Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie on Monday.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra flaunts a no-makeup look in sunny pic with her pup

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a fresh, no-makeup look on Monday. She was seen soaking up the sun with her dog Panda next to her.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband singer Nick Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) in Los Angeles.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband singer Nick Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) in Los Angeles.
bollywood

Nick reveals which brother he chose to call Priyanka after his accident

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 09:22 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas has spoken on which brother he chose to call Priyanka Chopra after he met with an accident recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.