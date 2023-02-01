Kapil Sharma praises Sumona Chakravarti for improvising her lines for first time in 10 years. Watch new promo

Sumona Chakravarti got a rare praise from Kapil Sharma on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In a new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Sumona poked fun at Kapil's look when he told everyone that this was the first time she has improvised her lines on the show.

The guests this time round were the star cast of Shehzada, including lead actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan and Ronit Roy with Rajpal Yadav. Sumona arrives on stage as her character Bindu and asks Kapil why he had put locks on food jars. “Because I cannot put locks on the mouths of your family,” he tells her. Furious, she cracks a joke about his look. Kapil is seen sitting in his chair with his great-black sweater and black sunglasses.

“Suno, haath mein ek katora lelo, perfect match lagega (Listen, hold a bowl in your hands and it will go perfectly with your outfit),” she tells him and the audience and guests roar with laughter. Even Kapil is impressed, “Aaj pehli baar 10 saal mein tumne improvise kiya hai (You have improvised for the first time in 10 years),” he tells her while clapping for her.

Sumona has long been part of the show. She was with Kapil during Comedy Nights With Kapil as well. Last year, she addressed rumours about quitting the show. “Let me firmly confirm that I haven’t quit The Kapil Sharma Show and don’t intend to do it either,” she told India.com.

The Kapil Sharma Show also features Kiku Sharda. It is currently in its fourth season. Kapil will soon be seen in Nandita Das' Zwigato, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival earlier this year.

The film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment, is about an ex-floor manager (Kapil) of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of newfound independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible 'ordinary' people, hidden in plain sight.

