Inside Sumona Chakravarti's new year vacation with sun, sea and hot air balloons in Turkey. See pics

Sumona Chakravarti shared pictures of herself from her New Year vacation in Turkey on Thursday. The actor, known for her skits on The Kapil Sharma Show, can be seen making the most out of her holiday in Cappadocia and Bodrum. She basked in the sun, posed against the backdrop of beautiful sea and viewed hot air balloons flying in Cappadocia. She was all smiles as she spent her last days of 2022 in foreign country. Many fans reacted to her holiday post. (Also read: Inside Shanaya Kapoor's new year vacation in Paris with Mickey Mouse headband; calls it 'Disney world' See pics)

She shared a series of pictures on social media handle with the stunning backdrops of several places in Turkey. In one of the pictures, she was amazed to see hot air balloons flying in Cappadocia. She wore a blue sweater with black jacket with her hair tied back in a ponytail. In another picture, she posed in the backdrop of a monument under a clear sky in Bodrum. She wore white woolen sweater with black pair of leather pants and shoes. She opted for dark sunglasses and carried a sling bag. In another picture, she gave a smile while posing with sand, sea and cloudy sky in the background.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sumona wrote, “Ended 2022 with the most spectacular sunrise of the year. From freezing Cappadocia to the sunny cold weather in Bodrum! Thank you Universe for the experience & the memories (double pink heart and evil eye emojis). Part ½." She used ‘Turkey Diaries’ and ‘Phone photography’ as the hashtags on the post.

Reacting to the vacation pictures, one of her fans asked, “Are you travelling with a pro snapper? Lovely pics.” To which Sumona replied, “Hahahah not at all.” Another fan wrote, “Wow, incredible pics (blue heart emoji).” Other fan commented, “Uff (fire emojis). I loved the way you looked back (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” “Love the country, vibe, people and food”, added another person. “Too much cuteness, Sumona (red heart emoji).” Many fans posted heart emojis on Sumona's pictures.

Sumona shot to fame after appearing in Kapil's comedy show where she essayed the role of his wife. She has also starred in films Barfi! (2012), Kick (2014), and Phir Se... (2015). She can be currently seen in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Saturday to Sunday at 9:30 pm.

