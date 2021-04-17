IND USA
Kareena Kapoor goes through varied emotions as she bakes stuffed pizza.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shows a range of expressions for her pizza love in the new teaser for cooking show. Watch

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan cries, laughs, and shows a variety of emotions as she is all set to bake stuffed pizza in a new teaser for an upcoming cookery show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 01:25 PM IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a fresh teaser of an upcoming cookery show and she flaunts a range of expressions in it while baking pizza. Kareena has often talked about her love for pizza in various social media posts.

The teaser opens with Kareena being told that they are set to make a stuffed pizza. Kareena has an animated response saying, "Oh my God, pizza!" She is then seen working with the dough as she preps for the base to be baked. She keeps repeating, "oh my God, pizza!" while making various faces - from simple sobbing to crying, and excited screams, she does it all. Kareena shared the teaser on her Instagram Stories.

Kareena bakes her pizza base.
Talking about her love for Italian food, Kareena had said earlier she craved it throughout her pregnancy and the show gave her the opportunity to "perfect the art" of making a pizza at home. "So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving of wanting Pizzas and Pastas. It was just weird throughout, both my boys," she said while shooting for the show.

Kareena on the cookery show.
"I was so happy to be a part of Star vs Food because it actually gave me the opportunity to perfect the art of making a pizza which is an absolute crowd-pleaser at home and I can’t wait to recreate it home," she had said in a press statement.

The show, titled Star vs Food, premiered on April 15 and will feature Bollywood personalities Kareena, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, among others.

Kareena began shooting for the show, soon after she welcomed her second son in February this year. She will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

