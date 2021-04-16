Kareena Kapoor captures precious family moment featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and newborn: ‘What my weekend looks like’

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have kickstarted the weekend a day early and shared a glimpse of her family time with husband Saif Ali Khan, elder son Taimur and her newborn. However, she made sure to cover up the face of her younger son with an emoji.

On Friday morning, Kareena shared a picture of Saif and Taimur gazing lovingly at the little one, who lay on the bed wearing a blue onesie. “This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys? ❤️” the caption of her Instagram post read.

Amrita Arora, Kareena’s best friend, dropped heart emojis on the post. “NAWWWWWWW THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER,” one fan commented. “Ekdum mast (superb) 👌🏼 bebo,” another wrote. Many also urged her to reveal his face.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their second son on February 21. While she shared the first picture of the baby on the occasion of International Women’s Day and has teased fans with other photos since, she is yet to reveal his face. The couple has also not disclosed his name, as they are guarded after the backlash they received for the name of Taimur.

Earlier, when asked if she had any baby names picked out, Kareena had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

Kareena shot for the celebrity cooking show Star Vs Food just a month after welcoming her second baby. On the show, she talked about her craving for Italian food during pregnancy. “So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving of wanting Pizzas and Pastas. It was just weird throughout, both my boys,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is an official remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

