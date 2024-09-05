Karisma Kapoor calls Kareena Kapoor 'meri pehli beti' on India’s Best Dancer. Watch beautiful moment here

Actors and sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor showered each other with love recently. Taking to its Instagram account, Sony Entertainment Television posted a video of Kareena's video message for Karisma on the sets of India’s Best Dancer Season 4. Karisma is one of the judges on the dance reality show. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor talks about producing The Buckingham Murders, praises Ektaa Kapoor for having the ‘guts’ to stand by her) Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of Babita and Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena has a sweet message for her sister

In the video, Kareena said, "For the world I think Karisma has always been an icon, always been the biggest female superstar of the 90s. She is my sister, my mother and most importantly, my bestest friend in the whole world. In my eyes, the reason why I'm Kareena Kapoor is because of Karisma Kapoor. So happy that Lolo is on this show India’s Best Dancer." Karisma's nickname is Lolo while Kareena's is Bebo.

Karisma gets emtional

Listening to Kareena's message, Karisma Kapoor smiled and blew her a kiss. She also got emotional and said, "Bebo mere liye meri pehli beti hai (Bebo is like my first daughter to me). I also feel very proud. I also feel, I don't know how to explain it it's like a mother's instinct only." The video was shared with the caption, "IBD ke manch par Lolo ko mila unki pyaari behen Bebo se ek heartfelt video (On IBD, Lolo got a heartfelt video from Bebo)!"

About Karisma, Kareena

Karisma and Kareena are the daughters of veteran actors Babita and Randhir Kapoor. Karisma married Sunjay Kapur in 2003 and divorced in 2016. They are parents to a daughter, Samaira, born in 2005, and a son, Kiaan, born in 2010. Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012. They welcomed sons Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

Kareena's upcoming films

Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders which will release in cinemas on September 13. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again along with Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Karisma's projects

Karisma was last seen in Murder Mubarak. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. Karisma will be next seen in a series Brown, helmed by Abhinay Deo.