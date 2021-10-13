KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan turns Sholay's Gabbar Singh, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy react. Watch

In the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan will welcome guest contestants, actor Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy. The trio will be seen remembering the good old days when they shot for their film Sholay.

In the promos released by Sony Entertainment Television, Amitabh and Hema can be seen remembering their shooting days as they recite several hit lines from the film. In one clip, Amitabh can be heard saying Gabbar Singh's now-iconic line, “Arre oh Samba! Kitne log they (Samba, how many people were there)?” Hema replied, “Jo darr gaya woh marr gaya (The person who gets scared is as good as dead).”

Also read | Shatrughan Sinha reveals why he turned down Sholay: ‘We can call it a human error or…’

Sholay, which was released on August 15, 1975 featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, AK Hangal and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles. The film gained a cult following with its mix of drama, tragedy, romance and comedy, as well as its memorable characters such as Gabbar, Jai, Veeru and even the one-dialogue Samba.

On August 15 this year, Ramesh celebrated 46 years of Sholay with a throwback picture on Twitter and captioned it, “#Sholay completes 46 years today. Time has flown by so quickly. 46 years of unbelievable experience of working with such a great star cast &the entire team." He congratulated the cast members as well.

Replying to his tweet, Dharmendra wrote, “Ramesh, congratulations captain on the completion of 46 years of Sholay. it is you Ramesh, who made Sholay shakaar e Aazam . Sholay is forever. I think I was the only bad actor amongst your talented team of great Artist. To me it was just a picnic and I enjoyed it Dharam way.”

Sholay was a huge success at the box office. In 1999, BBC India declared it as the "film of the millennium". Its run at the box office in India even caught the attention of the Guinness Book of World Records, where it created a record for its five-year run.