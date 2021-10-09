KBC: When chatty contestant's joke on constipation sent Amitabh Bachchan and audience rolling with laughter

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted hundreds of contestants over the years on his game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, some contestants left a bigger impression than others.

A few seasons ago, an aspiring comedian reached the hot seat and decided to regale Amitabh with his humorous takes on things. More than playing the game, he was interested in sharing jokes about wives and mobile phones with Amitabh. While the host was amused by his personality throughout, it was his joke about constipation that left Amitabh rolling with laughter.

The contestant got stuck on a difficult question at one point and chose to take help from the ‘Ask the Expert’ helpline. Journalist and tech expert Rajiv Makhni was invited as the expert but before he agreed to help him with the right answer, he asked the contestant to share a joke on something related to mobile phones or technology.

The contestant obliged and told a joke about a doctor who would only listen to his patients' issues if they were conveyed in mobile phone language. Check out how he explained a constipated man's troubles through analogies of missed calls, outgoing calls and more:

Amitabh and Rajiv could not control their laughs at the joke. Even the audience was sent rolling with laughter.

Amitabh is currently hosting the 13th season of the show. He has hosted all the seasons of the popular quiz show except the third one, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

This season, the show has introduced Shandaar Shukravaar episodes where celebrities take the hot seat to win prize money for charities and organisations of their choice. So far, Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Sourav Ganguly- Virender Sehwag, Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty, Neeraj Chopra-P Sreejesh, Pankaj Tripathi-Pratik Gandhi and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza have appeared on the show.