KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan goes ‘oh my gosh’ after bumping into batchmate from DU's Kirori Mal College

Amitabh Bachchan was in for a double surprise when not one but two people recalled their past connections with him in back-to-back episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. On Thursday's episode of the show, Amitabh introduced the 'expert' - former Flight Surgeon, Air Marshall, and Padma Shri-awardee, Padma Bandhopadhyay.

Amitabh listed her accomplishments, and informed the audience that she was the first woman to be given the rank of Air Marshall. The ex-Air Force officer thanked Amitabh Bachchan for his words, and said to him, “Good evening sir, you may not know me, but I am your college-mate, from Kirori Mal College.”

Amitabh gasped, “Oh my gosh,” and asked her what years she was there. “60, 61 and 62; I was doing my pre-medical there. Then I joined Armed Forces Medical College. Long, long time back." Amitabh said, “What a small world it is, what a small world it is," and Padma Bandhobapdhyay agreed.

This is the second time in the same week that someone from Amitabh's past has crossed paths with him on the show. On Wednesday's episode, contestant Rashmi Kadam's father, who had accompanied her on the show as her guest, told Amitabh that he used to be his bodyguard 30 years ago. “Sir, I was your PSO (personal security officer) in 1992, so I have worked as your bodyguard,” Rajendra Kadam said. Amitabh was visibly surprised. Rajendra continued, “It was always a wish of mine to get a photograph clicked with you, but back then mobiles didn't have cameras. But I'm here today, thanks to my daughter, so I'm very happy.”

Amitabh assured him that they'd get a picture clicked together. The actor returned to host the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati last month.