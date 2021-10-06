Amitabh Bachchan is speechless as KBC 13 contestant talks about brother's murder, asks if culprit was caught

On Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan was left speechless after hearing the story of contestant Chirag, a data scientist from Mumbai. Chirag revealed that he was working in the US when he was called back home after the murder of his younger brother.

In a video introduction, played during the episode, Chirag said that his brother Mayank was just 21 when he started his coaching centre in Mumbai. He promised to look after their parents while Chirag was away in US. However, he had to come back after he was murdered in 2019.

Chirag did not reveal who killed Mayank or why. Images in the video showed students of Mayank's institute taking out a candle-light march, seeking justice for him. Chirag said that what happened is in the past and all he wishes for now is to keep Mayank's coaching centre running, start a foundation in his name and make sure everyone knows about him.

At the end of the AV, Amitabh was left speechless. After a long pause, he said, “It hurts me to ask this but was the culprit ever caught?” Chirag answered, “Yes sir, the police caught the person on the spot. That's all sir. We just want justice soon. But all of that is in the past. There is no point thinking or talking about it because the person cannot be brought back. What we can do is ensure who Mayank was, what kind of person he was, what Mayank Tutorials is and that his brother will take the coaching centre forward. This is what I want to prove and it is one of my biggest motivations in life." Amitabh applauded Chirag's outlook.

Mayank Mandot was 28 when he was killed by a former employee who was fired from the job. The culprit said Mayank had not paid him one month's salary, which was the motivation behind the crime.