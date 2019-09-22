Man stabs ex-boss for firing him, not paying his salary

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:58 IST

The Pant Nagar police on Sunday arrested Ganesh Pawar for stabbing his former employer, who fired him and allegedly did not pay his one-month salary, to death.

Police said Mayank Mandot, 28, was the owner of a tutorial. “Around 6.30pm, Pawar entered his office and after an argument with Mandot, stabbed him on his neck and killed him,” a police officer said.

He said Pawar joined the tutorial on February 20 and was fired on September 18. Pawar alleged he was not paid his one-month salary, which angered him and he killed Mandot.

“During the attack, Pawar, too, suffered injuries. The locals informed us and we reached the spot and arrested Pawar, who confessed to the crime,” the police officer said.

Sanjay Bhalerao, senior police inspector, Pant Nagar police station said, “We arrested Pawar and further probe is on.”

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:58 IST