Kim, Khloe reveal they were filming The Kardashians at Ambani wedding: ‘Lucky enough to travel the world together’

The Kardashian sisters seem to be having the time of their life in India. Over 24 hours since their arrival in Mumbai, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were seen enjoying an autorickshaw ride in rains and wearing stunning sarees to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian sizzles in sultriest red saree look we've ever seen for Anant Ambani's wedding) Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian wear sarees to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Filming The Kardashians

On Friday night, Kim took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video and picture of her and Khloe posing together in sarees. She wrote on the picture, “We're just happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India (tricolour emoji).”

The Kardashians is a reality TV show which depicts the real lives of Kim and her family. It's a reboot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which wrapped after a 20-season run in 2021. So far, five seasons of The Kardashians have released on Hulu, and on Disney+ Hotstar in India. It has also been renewed for a sixth season.

Kardashians in Mumbai

For businessman Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding, Kim donned a shimmery red saree with a matching bralette blouse. Tassels detailing at the hemline of the midriff-baring blouse definitely amped up her outfit. Kim's hair was styled in natural-looking waves, and she elevated her look with a diamond necklace. Meanwhile, Khloe also opted for a golden saree for the occasion. Kim and Khloe were seen accompanying Mukesh's wife and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Neeta Ambani for her entry at the wedding. Nita held Kim's hand as she made her way into the venue.

Earlier on Friday, Kim and Khloe stepped out and enjoyed an autorickshaw ride in India's film city. Khloe shared a candid video on her Instagram, where the sisters, adorned with traditional tika on their foreheads and dressed in Western attire, playfully documented their auto adventure. In the video, Khloe said, "Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India," as the camera captured their animated expressions and the dynamic backdrop of Mumbai's urban landscape.

International personalities such as WWE Champion John Cena, singer Rema, former UK prime ministers--Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, and Samsung Electronics executive chairman Jay Lee also attended the star-studded wedding of Anant and Radhika.

The wedding celebrations are being held at the Jio World Convention Centre.