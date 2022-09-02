Krushna Abhishek grooves to Jalebi Baby with Kiku Sharda as they travel by convertible car in Sydney. Watch

Comedian Kiku Sharda shared a video featuring him and Krushna Abhishek on Instagram. In the video, the two are seen sitting inside a car as they grooved to Tesher's hit song Jalebi Baby. The video is from Sydney, Australia. Earlier, Kapil Sharma had shared a fun video of him with Kiku and Krushna from Australia. Also Read: Kapil Sharma shares fun video of Krushna Abhishek getting a 'muft ka' foot massage. Watch

Sharing the video, Kiku simply wrote, “Sydney.” The two are sitting inside an open top car and Kiku is recording their video.

One person said, “Dance bhi kar lete ho (You guys can dance as well),” another one asked, “Where is Kapil Sharma?” One joked, “Aapki zindagi sahi chal rahi hai (You guys are living you life).” Many others dropped hearts and laughing emojis in the comments section of the video.

Last month, Kapil Sharma announced the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show that will air from September 10. Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh will return for the new season. but Krushna had said that he won't be making his return due to some contract issues.

However, recently, when Krushna was spotted by the paparazzi and asked about his absence on the show, he said, "Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Kapil aur main pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (Nothing is wrong, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don't know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again)."

