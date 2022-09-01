Kapil Sharma shares fun video of Krushna Abhishek getting a 'muft ka' foot massage. Watch

It seems there is no love lost between Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek as the two were chilling at an airport lounge on Wednesday. Kapil has now shared a fun video of how Krushna got a free massage as per an offer and immediately quit the massage as soon as the charges started applying on extra minutes. Also read: Krushna Abhishek on returning to The Kapil Sharma Show

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kapil Sharma wrote, “mufat ki massage (free massage) @krushna30 #kslive #kslive2022 #flying #australia.” It shows Kapil having coffee while Krushna, who's sitting by his side, getting a foot massage. Kiku Sharda is also seen with them.

Krushna asks the masseuse about the foot massage and its charges. She informs him that the first 15 minutes of massage is free and they start charging the customer only after the free minutes are over. When Krushna asks her about how long she has been massaging his feet, she replies, “15 minutes.” Discovering that he has used his free minutes already, Krushna immediately gets up from the chair in order to avoid being charged for the massage. This leaves everyone in splits.

The video got more than 5.4 lakh views in less than an hour. A fan commented, "I hope the whole team comes together back again in India." Another hinted at rumours of Krushna quitting The Kapil Sharma Show and wrote, “Bring back Krushna pls.”

Kapil and Krushna, along with Kiku Sharda and others left for Australia Wednesday night. Krushna was spotted with wife Kashmera Shah during the day. As the paparazzi asked him about quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, he said, "Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again)."

