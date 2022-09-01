Krushna Abhishek on returning to The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Mera bhi show hai wo…'

Krushna Abhishek has spoken about not being part of the upcoming third season of The Kapil Sharma Show. He said there are no issues between him and show host Kapil Sharma and he “will be back again”. Earlier, Krushna had confirmed not being part of the third season in a news report.

Krushna was spotted with his wife-actor Kashmera Shah on Wednesday and was asked about the controversy surrounding his appearance in the third season of the comedy show. He said, "Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Kapil aur main pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (Nothing, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don't know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again)."

Last month, Krushna was asked about his appearance on the show. He told Pinkvilla, "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

Recently, the new cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 have been revealed. Sony shared a clip on Wednesday to introduce new actors and characters. Among the regular ones, Kapil Sharma will be seen as Kappu Sharma and Sumona Chakravarty as his wife Bindu. Chandan Prabhakar will play Kappu's friend Chandan and Kiku Sharda will be seen as ‘mohalle ki dhoban (a laundress)’ named Gudiya.

Among the new characters will be Maski, who is Chandan's wife. There is also Kappu's brother-in-law Goli, his mother-in-law Roopmati and his father-in-law Sundarda. Ghazal (Srishty Rode) will be seen as ‘mohalle ki raunak (locality's splendour)’ and Gharchoddas as ustaad ji. The show will return on Sony on September 10.

