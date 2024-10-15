NCIS Season 22 premieres today: Cast, time, where to watch and more

NCIS is back! The highly anticipated Season 22 of the long-running TV series is set to premiere today (October 14) on CBS. Last year, the action show's usual 20-episode run was cut short to 10 episodes in Season 21 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, this year, the show is speculated to return to its roots. As NCIS enters a brand-new season, here's all you need to know: NCIS Season 22 is set to premiere on CBS Monday, October 14

NCIS Season 22 release date and where to watch

The all-new season of NCIS is set to premiere on Monday at 8 pm EST/PST. The show will air on CBS and will also be available on the network's official website and application. In case you miss the broadcast, new episodes will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the next day. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the episodes live on-demand. Moreover, the series will also stream across multiple platforms, including YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

NCIS Season 22 episode schedule:

New episodes of NCIS are released every Monday. As most of the details about the latest season are kept under wraps, the episode schedule has not officially been confirmed. However, the titles of the first four episodes have been revealed-

Empty Nest - October 14 Foreign Bodies - October 21 The Trouble with Hal - November 4 Sticks and Stones - November 11

Who are the cast members of NCIS Season 22?

NCIS bid an emotional farewell to David McCallum, who played Ducky for over 20 years, in Season 21 with a touching tribute episode. The latest season will be the first without any mention of the beloved character. However, the main cast will feature many familiar faces: