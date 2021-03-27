Nikki Tamboli takes a jibe at Rahul Vaidya after he gets papped cycling: 'Now self spotting is done in your building'

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli has taken a jibe at the show's first runner-up Rahul Vaidya after he got papped riding a bicycle. However, she did not mention his name.

Rahul was on Thursday spotted, riding an e-bike gifted to him by Bigg Boss host, actor Salman Khan. He had first shared pictures of his new present earlier this week.

The Season 14 of Bigg Boss has been long over but the rivalries between the contestants continue. On Friday, Nikki took to Twitter and dropped a sarcastic post on Rahul riding the bicycle.

She tweeted, "Wow! This is new. Now self spotting is done in your own building. Rolling on the floor laughing Hmm.. wish I could wave at the papparazi from my window too! Neahh, well they’ll spot me out and about anyway." The actor added the 'home quarantined mode on' hashtag to her tweet. She also wrote, "P.S Bura Na Maano Holi Hai" with a wink emoticon.

Wow! This is new. Now self spotting is done in your own building. 🤣 Hmm.. wish I could wave at the papparazi from my window too! Neahh, well they’ll spot me out and about anyway.#homequarantinedmodeon



P.S Bura Na Maano Holi Hai 😉 — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) March 26, 2021

Sharing a picture of his gift, Rahul had written: "Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan ! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio."

Fans of Rahul were quick to react to her post. Here are some of their comments:

@nikkitamboli uske liye building bhi stars wali honi chahiye #RahulVaidya ,farah khan ,manish paul lot of celebs live in the same building also Farah khan bhi spot hui thi uss din don't be so jealous Corona hua hai na tumhe toh ghar main hi raho why r u stalking our boy — Anjali (@AnjaliP08287077) March 26, 2021

kya problem hai rahul se ? — king of hearts RKV (@rkv_rocks_) March 26, 2021

I heard you were positive. Take care.

Don't spread negativity. Peace out.#RahulVaidya

Better get over him. — Anjali (@Anjali85486955) March 26, 2021

Nikki why u keep saying negative stuff about rahul? He has wished u well in his interviews and he said he is sure u r going to be successful. Why so negative? I like seeing u positive and being all cute, man. Lol. Rahul brought a lot of cute sides out of u. Plz stop negativity. — utsav shrestha (@Ugurka21) March 26, 2021

I actually feel sorry for you, itna hatryed Rahul se kyun? He never did anything wrong with you.

Uski Marzi wo Jo Kare.

Move on.its more than a month now,BB is over now. — 🧡 (@Shanayaah_) March 26, 2021

Rahul and Salman often got into disagreements on the show. The actor and host had been critical of Rahul for 'running away' from the show, only to return later.

Meanwhile, Nikki had tested positive for coronavirus and took to Instagram to share a message.

She had written, "I have been tested Covid positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light."

