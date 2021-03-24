Nikki Tamboli kicks off Holi early with Jaan Kumar Sanu to the tune of Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma's Rang Lageya. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu were seen celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi, in a new video that she shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday evening. She also used a combination of their names, "Jaanki" in her post.

Nikki captioned the video, "Here’s your dose of happiness from us #jaanki ! Celebrating the eternal feeling of love with colors, this Holi will be all about #RangLageya Ishq Ka! . .@rochakkohli @mohitchauhanofficial #RangLageya." Rang Lageya is a new song that features former Bigg Boss contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra in the music video.

Nikki and Jaan can be seen wearing matching white chikankari kurtas and blue denims in the video. They played with gulaal, as Rang Lageya played in the background. Jaan even put some colour on Nikki's cheeks.

The video seems to be shot previously. Nikki had revealed last week that she has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

Nikki is enjoying her time after her stint on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, as her new music video is being widely appreciated. She wrote a post to thank her fans earlier this week. "Wowwwiiee.. and ‘Birthday Pawri’ is trending on YouTube. Super super happy!Thank you so much everyone for your tremendous love and support. Keep showering more. Post your celebrations reel with #birthdaypawri song and let us know your Pawri plan. #BirthdayPawri #celebrations #trending #superhappy #love #NikkiTamboli #Nikkians #Nikki #happiness #gratitude #birthday #pawrihoraihai," she wrote.

Nikki and Jaan both appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as contestants. The singer started his journey by confessing that he has feelings for her. At times, she would lash out at him for being too concerned about her. However, when he was voted out, she told Kavita Kaushik that she really likes him. However, she also said that she never saw him as "her type".

