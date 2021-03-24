IND USA
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced in 2014.
Sussanne Khan says 'I think I am a boy' in new Instagram post, ex Hrithik Roshan reacts

  • Sussanne Khan posed in androgynous clothing in her new Instagram post and admitted to feeling like a boy at times. Here is how her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:24 PM IST

Interior designer Sussanne Khan showed off androgynous swagger in a new Instagram post. She shared mirror selfies of herself wearing a loose-fitting white shirt over a black top. She wore black distressed jeans, a belt to accentuate her waist and a pair of white sneakers.

“Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy... #wednesdaymood #genderfluid,” Sussanne wrote in her caption. Her gender-defying look drew praise from her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan. “Hahaha nice pic,” he commented on her post, along with a clapping emoji. Actor Raveena Tandon wrote, “That’s with most Scorpio women.” She added ‘hands raised in celebration’, heart-eyes and kiss emojis.

Fans also showered love on Sussanne. “You are just a beautiful girl,” one wrote. “Love you in your shorter hair,” another commented. “Your charm makes me captivated,” a third wrote.

Sussanne Khan's Instagram post.
In December last year, it was reported that Sussanne was arrested at a nightclub in Mumbai for violating Covid-19 protocol. However, she took to social media to issue a clarification, slamming the ‘completely incorrect’ and ‘irresponsible reports.

“Last night I was at a close friend’s birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible,” she wrote, adding that she did not understand why they were made to wait.

Sussanne had temporarily moved in with Hrithik during the lockdown so that they could co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, together. The actor, in a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanked her for being so ‘supportive and understanding’.

hrithik roshan

Sussanne Khan with sons Hrihaan and Hridaan.
