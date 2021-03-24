Rohit Saraf tests positive for Covid-19 'despite the precautions', is in isolation

Actor Rohit Saraf has tested positive for the coronavirus, he revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening. He featured in Anurag Basu's Ludo and was most recently seen in the Netflix series Mismatched.

Rohit listed all the precautions to be taken amid the Covid-19 pandemic in a note, with a tick mark against each one of them. "Tested +. Wear the mask at all times. Maintain Social Distancing. Wash Hands Often. Sanitise Regularly. Stay at Home Unless Shooting."

The note further said, "Despite the precautions, I have tested Covid Positive. The Virus is right here, let us not forget! Lets NOT slack even for a moment, please. I've been in isolation for the past four days with all the possible symptoms and that's why, I request all of you to please not take this lightly. Take care & Stay Safe."

In the caption, Rohit wrote, "'Please stay put unless urgent. I urge y’all to be careful for your own sake and for that of others. P.s. i am coping well, all things considered. My team and all the people who were in contact with me in the past 7 days have been informed and they’ve all isolated and tested themselves too."

The number of new Covid-19 cases has seen a sharp rise over the past few weeks and Maharashtra even saw the worst single-day tally earlier this week. The increase has also reflected itself in Bollywood, with many actors and celebrities testing positive for the coronavirus.

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik was hospitalised recently, after two days of home quarantine, after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Actor Aamir Khan's team also revealed on Wednesday that he had contracted the virus.

Aamir's spokesperson said in a statement, "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

