Rohit Saraf was last seen in the Netflix series Mismatched.
Rohit Saraf once got a DM from an old man who offered to pay him to ‘make some mistakes’

  • Rohit Saraf opened up about the 'creepiest message' he got. He revealed that it was from an old man who propositioned him and offered to pay for it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:29 PM IST

Rohit Saraf has been inundated with messages after gaining popularity with films such as Hichki and The Sky Is Pink. In an interview, he reminisced about the ‘creepiest message’ he got and how he dealt with it.

An elderly man slid into Rohit’s DMs and propositioned him. While the actor initially ignored it, he was ‘disgusted’ when the man offered to pay him.

“There was this uncle who reached out. Like, old man...that’s what it looked like from his profile. He reached out and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make some mistakes with me?’ I ignored it because I was like, ‘Whatever, it doesn’t matter,’” Rohit told Bollywood Bubble.

“Sometime later, I got another message from the same account, saying, ‘I can pay for those mistakes if you like.’ That’s when I got disgusted. I was like, ‘You are crossing the line, sir. I am going to block you and be happy in my life.’ And that is what I did,” he added.

Recently, Rohit talked about being linked with any woman he posts pictures with on Instagram, from his close friends to even his manager. He said that his fans send him messages about being heartbroken every time he shares photos with a woman.

In an interview with HT Brunch, Rohit opened up about the attention he has been getting. “It’s funny and very flattering. Who would have thought that in the year of the pandemic, I would be named the National Crush,” he said.

Rohit made his acting debut in 2012 with the show Best Friends Forever? His first film was Dear Zindagi in 2016. He also starred in films such as Hichki, The Sky Is Pink and Ludo. Most recently, he was seen in the Netflix series Mismatched, alongside Prajakta Koli and Rannvijay Singha.

