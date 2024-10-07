Rahul Roy, Shweta Tiwari to MC Stan, Munawar Faruqui: What are past Bigg Boss winners up to now

Bigg Boss Season 18 was kick-started on October 6, hosted by actor Salman Khan. A glimpse at all the past winners of Bigg Boss and what have they been upto. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal tells Tajinder Singh Bagga ‘bhoot bana dunga’ over rash driving incident) A glimpse at Bigg Boss winners over the years.

Bigg Boss Season 1

Rahul Roy won Bigg Boss Season 1 in January 2007. The actor made special appearances in Hindi films and shows after his victory. However, he has taken a break from acting citing health reasons.

Bigg Boss Season 2

Actor Ashutosh Kaushik won Bigg Boss Season 2 in November 2008. He later acted in films like Kismat Love Paisa Dilli, Zila Ghaziabad and Laal Rang.

Bigg Boss Season 3

Vindu Dara Singh won Bigg Boss Season 3 in December 2009. He later featured in movies like Kambakht Ishq, Son of Sardaar and Forensic. He also featured as a guest in Bigg Boss 14.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss Season 4 in Januray 2011. Ever since then she has been part of many films, daily soaps, reality series and web shows. The actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action-thriller series Indian Police Force opposite Vivek Oberoi. She will next be seen in the filmmaker's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn in titular role.

Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar bagged the Bigg Boss 5 trophy in January 2012. She later acted in Hindi television series such as Karmaphal Daata Shani, Tantra and Hamari Wali Good News. Juhi also featured in the web series - Yeh Meri Family.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia won Bigg Boss Season 6 in January 2013. She later featured in Hindi television shows like Tu Aashiqui, Nach Baliye 9 and Naagin 6.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan bagged Bigg Boss Season 7 trophy in February 2013. She later featured in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, The Office and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna won Bigg Boss Season 8 in January 2015. She later featured in Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Naagin 3, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Scoop. She was last seen in Ananya Panday-starrer Call Me Bae.

Prince Narula

Prince Narula won Bigg Boss Season 9 in January 2016. He later featured in Laal Ishq, Naagin 3, Nach Baliye 9, MTV Roadies 16, MTV Roadies 17 and MTV Roadies 19.

Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar won Bigg Boss Season 10 in January 2017. He was seen in Salman Khan, Disha Patani-starrer Radhe, which released in 2021. He also acted in Sanjay Mishra starrer drama The Bridge.

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss Season 11 in January 2018. She later acted in shows like Paurashpur, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Dipika Kakkar

Dipika Kakkar won Bigg Boss Season 12 in December 2018. She was last seen in the television series Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (2019-2020).

Sidharth Shukla

Late actor Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 13 in February 2020. His last web show was Broken But Beautiful 3, released in 2021. He died in 2021.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss Season 14 in February 2021. She later featured in shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss Season 15 in January 2022. She later gained popularity with her titular role in the Hindi television series Naagin 6.

MC Stan

Rapper MC Stan bagged the Bigg Boss Season 16 trophy in February 2023. He has continued with his music career post winning the show.

Munawar Faruqui

Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss Season 17 in January 2024. He has resumed his career as a standup artist since then and was last seen on Uorfi Jave's reality show Follow Kar Lo Yaar.