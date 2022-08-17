Reena Roy makes rare appearance; dances on Superstar Singer 2 stage. Watch

Reena Roy, who acted in several films in the 1970s and 80s, will be seen as a guest on the reality show Superstar Singer 2. In a promo video released on Wednesday, the veteran actor could be seen praising the contestants, and made a grand entry as she danced to one of her songs. Earlier, Taapsee Pannu, Zeenat Aman, and Asha Parekh were seen on the singing reality show. Read more: Mumtaz says why she refused to appear on Superstar Singer 2

Reena, who is rarely photographed in public, will be seen in an upcoming episode of the Sony TV show. Singers Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik are seen as judges on Superstar Singer 2 alongside singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya. Many renowned celebs have appeared on the show and were amazed by the performance put forward by the contestants. Reena is the latest one.

In a promo video shared by the channel, the contestants paid a tribute to the veteran actor as they performed some of her iconic songs. Reena not only had a great time watching the little contestants sing in their melodious voice, but also joined them onstage. In the clip, she grooved to her song Nisha – Jaane Jaan O Meri Jaane Jaan from the 1982 film Sanam Teri Kasam. Reena was also impressed by one of the performances, and was heard telling a contestant in Hindi in the video, “You are such a small girl, yet you have given such a beautiful performance. You need to pinch my hand after that. So much feeling in your singing. Oh my God.”

Reena Roy has worked in box office hits such as the action thriller Kalicharan and the horror drama Nagin. Reena was one of the most popular actors in the 1970s and 80s, and acted in films like Jaise Ko Taisa (1973), Zakhmee (1975), and Sanam Teri Kasam (1982). She also won a Filmfare award for Apnapan (1977). In 1983, Reena married cricketer Mohsin Khan and announced her sabbatical. She subsequently shifted to Pakistan with her husband. She returned to India in 1992 after her divorce and made a comeback in Hindi films with Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). In 2021, Reena was also seen on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12.

