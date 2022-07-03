Mumtaz says why she refused to appear on Superstar Singer 2: 'I wish they contacted me earlier'

Veteran Bollywood actor Mumtaz has confirmed in a new interview that she refused to appear on the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. She said that she could make it work this time, but would love to be a part of the show whenever possible. (Also read: Mumtaz turns hairstylist for Anju Mahendroo, fans call them ‘gorgeous’)

In May, Mumtaz had to be admitted to the hospital and she was on drip for a week. After she was discharged, Mumtaz talked about the troubles she faced because an absence of lymph nodes made it difficult for the injections to be inserted. The nodes were removed when she got her treatment for breast cancer in the past.

Confirming that she was invited as a guest on Superstar Singer 2, Mumtaz told Times of India, "Look, I was in London and they wanted me to come in a short period of time. It was not possible. I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did."

Though she refused the invitation because she was not in India, the actor is back in Mumbai. The report added that she plans to celebrate her birthday later this month in Kenya, with her family. Last year, she was reportedly offered the chance to appear on Dance Deewane, but it did not materialise.

Having made her Bollywood debut at the young age of 11 with Sone Ki Chidiya in 1958, Mumtaz went on to become one of the most popular female actors in the Hindi film industry with films such as Do Raaste, Bandhan and Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970) and Khilona (1970). Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974.

She also featured in movies like Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Tere Mere Sapne (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Loafer (1973) and Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973), Chor Machaye Shor (1974), Aap Ki Kasam (1974) and Roti (1974), Prem Kahani (1975) and Nagin (1976).

Mumtaz was one of Bollywood's biggest stars, and made a hit pair with the late actor Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh and Mumtaz were a popular onscreen couple and gave several hit films in the 70s. After a break of 13 years, she came back onscreen with Aandhiyan in 1990, but quit acting after that.

