Mumtaz turns hairstylist for Anju Mahendroo in new pic, fans call them ‘gorgeous’

Veteran actor Mumtaz's get togethers with her old Bollywood colleagues are still going strong. On Friday, actor Anju Mahendoo also shared a picture from her meet-up with Mumtaz. In the photo, Mumtaz was seen giving Anju a new hairdo. (Also read: Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur make rare joint appearance in new pic from get-together with Mumtaz)

Sharing the photo, Anju wrote as the caption, “My new Hair stylist @mumtazmadhawani.” She also shared a bunch of flying hearts emojis. In the picture, Mumtaz was seen in a blue denim shirt, standing behind Anju, who wore a printed grey shirt. Anju's hair was tied in a ponytail and a bright red rose was also put in.

The actors' fans were excited about seeing them again. “A lifetime of shared memories, moments and musings," wrote one. “What a stunning photo of both of you,” commented another. “Admire you both..God bless,” commented a fan. A person also showered love on Mumtaz. "Your new hair stylist is my ‘old’ heartthrob,” they wrote.

Earlier, Mumtaz had met Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur at their home. Mumtaz's daughter Tanya also recently shared a video of her mother as she spoke about joining movies again. When a fan asked about the possibility of Mumtaz returning to Bollywood, she said: “Bollywood? I do not know. I am not sure if I will get the kind of role that really touches my heart and it will be nice and people will appreciate it.” She then added, “First I will have to take my husband's permission. He will say ‘okay you can do one’. Then maybe I will. Otherwise no.”

Mumtaz made her acting debut with 1958 film Sone Ki Chidiya when she was 11. She then starred in hit films such as Aap Ki Kasam, Do Raaste, Loafer and others. Anju Mahendroo starred in Jewel Thief, Bandhan, Intaqam and later in many television shows as well.

