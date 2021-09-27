Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur make rare joint appearance in new pic from get-together with Mumtaz

Yesteryear actor Mumtaz has shared a picture from her Sunday get-together with her old co-star Dharmendra. Other pictures from the meet-up revealed that Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, and Mumtaz's sister were also present.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mumtaz wrote in her caption, “So sweet,” and added a red heart emoji. Dharmendra, who is married to Hema Malini, has appeared with Mumtaz in films such as Loafer, Jheel Ke Us Paar and more. According to a leading daily, they spent over two hours catching up.

He has four children with Prakash Kaur, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol. Sunny recently took to Instagram to share a video of him and his mother, having a great time on a vacation together. Earlier this month, he and Bobby wished her a happy birthday with special social media posts.

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, before his Bollywood debut. He was only 19 years old at the time. But he fell head over heels for Hema after working with her in several films. In a 1999 interview with Simi Garewal, Hema admitted that her family was opposed to their relationship.

Also read: When Dharmendra saw Hema Malini for the first time and told Shashi Kapoor: ‘Kudi badi changi hai’

When Simi Garewal pointed out the 'stir' that their relationship caused and asked if she had to face any 'family opposition' because of it, Hema said, "Naturally, no parents would like me to marry... This kind of a marriage. But it was difficult to decide any other thing for me... I was quite close to him, we were together for so long. And to suddenly think of somebody else to marry, I don't think it is right. So I called him and I said, 'You'll have to marry me now'. He said, 'Yeah, I'll marry you'. So that is how it happened."