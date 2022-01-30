Salman Khan says he’s not 'single' as Shehnaaz Gill jokes about Katrina Kaif’s wedding, she reacts ‘zyada nahi bol rahi?

Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan had a blast on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 - the duo couldn't stop joking with each other. Shehnaaz also teased Salman about Katrina Kaif's wedding before wondering if she's said too much.

A new promo for the Bigg Boss 15 finale shows Shehnaaz telling Salman: “Main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif se India ki Shehnaaz Gill ho gayi hun kyun ki Katrina ab Punjab ki Katrina ban gayi hai, kyun ki uski shaadi ho chuki hai (I have become India's Shehnaaz because Katrina is now Punjab's Katrina after her marriage).”

Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in a close-knit wedding in Rajasthan on December 9. Salman, making a reference to Vicky, added: “Aur kushal mangal sabb achha hai, sab khush hai (The couple are happy).” To this, Shehnaaz responded: "Sir aap khush raho bass. Sorry, main zyada toh nahi bol rahi (You just be happy please. Sorry, did I say more than required)?"

In an attempt to salvage the situation, Shehnaaz told Salman: “But single zyaada achhe lagte ho (You are better off being single).” That's when Salman said that he's no longer single: "Haan, jab ho jayunga toh zyada achha lagunga. (I'll be even better when I'll be single). A visibly surprised Shehnaaz then asked Salman if he's ‘committed’: “Achha, committed ho?”

A previously shared promo revealed that Salman and Shehnaaz broke down after meeting each other on the show's finale episode. Salman gave Shehnaaz a tight hug in order to pacify her, after which the duo could be seen wiping tears. On the finale, Shehnaaz will also pay an emotional tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla, who she was rumoured to be dating. Sidharth was the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

The second part of Bigg Boss 15 finale is scheduled to be aired on Sunday evening. Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are the finalists on the show.

