Shark Tank’s Namita Thapar reveals ‘tragedy’ related to Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Meri life hi khatam kar di’

Kapil Sharma released an uncensored video from a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring the judges of Shark Tank India - Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), Aman Gupta (boAt), Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth) and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart).

In the clip, Kapil asked Namita about her love for Amitabh Bachchan. “Aap Bachchan saab ke fan hai, jab unhone aapki daulat dekhi, woh aapke fan ho gaye honge (You are a fan of Amitabh’s but when he saw your wealth, he must have become a fan of yours),” he quipped.

Namita said that Amitabh set the bar so high that she finds it impossible to like anyone else. “Bachchan saab ne toh poori meri life hi khatam kar di hai. Unke baad koi doosra pasand hi nahi aaya (Bachchan sir ruined my entire life. After him, I haven’t liked anyone else). It’s such a tragedy,” she said with a laugh.

Vineeta said that Anupam ‘almost’ sounds like Amitabh on Shark Tank India, to which Kapil requested him to say a line. “Woh natural hai. Aapko nahi lagta hai (It’s natural. Don’t you think so)?” Anupam asked, adding Amitabh’s signature ‘hain’ at the end. Kapil observed that he was even sitting in ‘Agneepath style’.

Aman, who is known to make several Bollywood references on Shark Tank India, confessed that he does not watch too many films. He said that he must have only watched 20-25 films but he has watched them at least 20-25 times and remembers the lines. He went on to deliver Paresh Rawal’s ‘murgiyon ka farm kholunga (I will open a poultry farm)’ monologue from the cult hit Andaz Apna Apna.

Shark Tank India, a show where budding entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to the sharks and seek their investment, gained huge popularity in India. The first season came to an end earlier this month.

