Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal recalls how Amitabh Bachchan reacted to his joke: ‘Main darr gaya’

Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, who is currently seen as one of the ‘sharks’ or investors on Shark Tank India, recalled meeting Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Anupam said that he made a joke while explaining the concept of Shark Tank India and revealed how Amitabh reacted to it.

Anupam appeared on KBC 13 last month along with his fellow ‘sharks’ - Ashneer Grover (co-founder and Managing Director of BharatPe), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth).

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anupam recalled his ‘badi galti (huge mistake)’ when Amitabh asked him to explain what Shark Tank India is all about. “Maine kaha, ‘Bilkul aapke jaisa hi hai, lekin aapko yahaan paise milte hai, wahaan pe mujhe paise dene padte hai.’ Bachchan saab kadak, unki nazar toh aap jaante ho, main darr gaya, maine kaha, ‘Maine kya keh diya, yaar!’ Phir woh has diye (I said, ‘It is exactly like your show, except you get money and I have to give my own money.’ Bachchan saab gave me a tough look, which you all are familiar with, and I thought to myself, ‘What did I say!’ Then he laughed).”

Shark Tank India gives an opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a group of self-made entrepreneurs and seek their investment. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm.

Anupam and the other ‘sharks’ will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. A promo showed host Kapil Sharma teasing him about his business. “Abhi inka naya aa raha hai, DoosriShaadi.com (He is soon going to launch SecondMarriage.com),” Aman pulled his leg.

