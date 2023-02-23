Shehnaaz Gill on paparazzi culture: 'I am here because of media, mujhe toh hamesha highlight kiya hai...'

Recently, Alia Bhatt slammed a media portal for sharing her pictures from inside her house. At an event on Wednesday, when Shehnaaz Gill was asked about her opinion on paparazzi and media, she said that it is because of media ‘highlighting’ her constantly that she is what she is today. The actor refused to comment on paparazzi being ‘trolled’ after the recent incident involving Alia's unauthorised photos. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill asks Shahid Kapoor if he and Vijay Sethupathi fought over lines)

Shehnaaz was at the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday, where she was awarded the Lokmat Digital Personality of the Year award. In a video from the event that is being widely shared online, Shehnaaz told reporters, “Mai toh media ki wajah se hi bani hun, mujhe toh hamesha media ne hi highlight kiya hai, lekin agar aap koi trolling ki baat karoge toh uske liye mere pass koijawab nahi hai (I am here because of the media, it’s the media only who has always highlighted me. But if you talk about trolling, I have no answer for you)."

For the event, Shehnaaz wore a black coloured on-shoulder gown. Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan, TV actor Rupali Ganguly and writer Munawar Faruqui also attended the event. Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra, Prajakta Kohli, Aaditya Thackeray, Dhanashree Verma, Ashish Vidyarthi, and more stars.

Alia Bhatt recently called out a media portal after her picture from inside her house surfaced online. Several other Bollywood celebs supported her, and demanded privacy for celebs.

Shehnaz started her showbiz journey with Punjabi music videos and later became a household name when she featured in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. After the show, she featured in several Hindi music videos and made her film debut with Honsla Rakh in 2021 alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Currently, Shehnaaz hosts a chat show on her YouTube channel named Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. She has interviewed Shahid Kapoor and Bhuvan Bam, among many other celebs.

Shehnaaz is awaiting the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also marks her Bollywood debut. Another film that Shehnaaz has in the pipeline is Sajid Khan's 100%. It also stars John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh.

