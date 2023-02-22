Mumbai police ask Alia Bhatt to file complaint after pics leak, she says her team is in touch with concerned people

Mumbai Police has asked Alia Bhatt to file a complaint after a media portal shared pictures of her sitting inside her living room, which was clicked with a zoom lens from an adjoining building. Alia had tagged police while criticising the incident on Instagram. As per the latest update, the actor's team is now looking into the matter and is now in touch with the concerned people. Also read: Alia Bhatt pics leak: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor share similar experiences; Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar also react

On Wednesday, news agency ANI tweeted, “Mumbai Police has contacted actor Alia Bhatt & asked her to file a complaint in the matter where a photographer clicked her private pictures & these pictures were published on an online portal. The actor has told police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal: Police.”

On Tuesday, Alia had expressed shock over the incident and written, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today!" She also tagged the Mumbai Police in her post.

Following her post, several celebrities shared similar experiences and questioned celebrities' right to privacy. Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan added, "Shocked and dismayed at this blatant disregard for a person's privacy. Are we really turning into 'that country' now? Where all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to 'getting the picture'? Hope someone can address this and fast!"

Alia's sister, author Shaheen shared her disappointment, "So it's totally cool to point zoom lenses into people's homes while hiding in neighbouring buildings for "content" now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an UNAWARE woman. Without her CONSENT. In her HOME." From Janhvi Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, several others too came out in support of Alia.

