Shweta Tiwari turns Abhinav Shukla's latest muse for a fun video on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, watch

Abhinav Shukla has turned photographer for fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari yet again. But this time around, instead of a photo, Abhinav teamed up with Shweta for a fun video.

In the video, Shweta is seen wearing a green tracksuit with a white strappy top and sneakers while she moved around the sets. The video gave a glimpse of the makeup station erected on site. She shared the video with the caption, "Bts with The most talented Guy on the sets @ashukla09 #kkk11 #darrvsdare #capetown (mask off only for the shot)."

Abhinav is the official photographer for numerous fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant has been spotted taking pictures of Arjun Biljani, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen among many others. Divyanka Tripathi once also shared a behind-the-scenes picture of Abhinav photographing Arjun at their stay in South Africa.

Recently, speaking with SpotboyE, Abhinav said, "Photography has always been my passion, and I love both my lives in front of the camera and behind the camera. So, there was no chance of me coming to Cape Town without my camera, to specially capture beautiful glimpses of the city. This has now also made me the official photographer for all my fellow contestants, and in our free time that we get in between shoots, I have been able to click some interesting pictures of them all. I have photographed Arjun, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka and the rest, and it's been great fun getting a chance to balance doing what I am truly passionate about whilst working."

Abhinav's wife, actor Rubina Dilaik is currently recovering from Covid-19. The actor, while speaking with Hindustan Times, had said it was better if he participated in the adventure reality show without her. "It’s tougher to do it with someone you love because if they go through some kind of trouble, then it troubles you even more. I am happy I am doing this one alone. I would have been worried about Rubi if she would have been on the show performing the tasks and if she would have been scared," he had said.

