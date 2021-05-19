Mahhi Vij says she never adopted her foster kids Rajveer and Khushi: 'They have parents, we were like a happy family'

Actor Mahhi Vij has said that she, and husband Jay Bhanushali did not legally adopt their foster kids Rajveer and Khushi, but "they are family" and have been living together since their birth. Mahhi and Jay have a biological daughter, Tara and have also been fostering their caretaker's children, Rajveer and Khushi since 2017.

Earlier this year, reports claimed that Jay and Mahhi had "abandoned" their foster kids, because of the birth of their own daughter. However, Mahhi later slammed those reports in a social media post.

Talking about Rajveer and Kushi, Mahhi told Zoom in an interview, "We have not adopted them (Rajveer and Khushi). They have parents. The father is still working with us. They have a mother. It is just that they have stayed with us since the time they were born. They call me mumma and Jay dadda. We were all together. We were like a happy family. There is nothing like legal adoption. I do not know where that came from."

She added that the children have returned to their hometown as their grandfather believed it is safer for them to be at their hometown. In March, Mahhi wrote a long Instagram post in response to rumours that she had abandoned her foster children.

“A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer. When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decisions and the first rights belong to her father and mother. They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that there is no one who can judge what is better for a child, than their parents,” she wrote.

Jay and Mahhi have been sponsoring the education of their caretaker’s children. They welcomed daughter Tara in 2019.

