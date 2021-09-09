Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s photos from unreleased music video out, emotional fans say ‘Sidnaaz forever’

Pictures of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from their yet-to-be-released music video, Habit, have surfaced online. Emotional fans were excited to see them together, one last time. Sidharth, who died last week, was rumoured to be in a relationship with Shehnaaz.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz shot for the Habit music video in Goa a few months ago. In the behind-the-scenes photos, Sidharth wore a blue floral half-sleeved shirt with shorts. Shehnaaz was twinning with him; she wore a blue swimsuit with a sarong tied around her waist and a large hat. The images were shared on Instagram by photographer Ovez Sayed.

Fans were happy to see the pictures of Sidharth and Shehnaaz. “Thank you for the memories,” one wrote, while another said, “#Sidnaaz forever.” Many also dropped heart emojis on the post and wished for the video to release soon. +

Sidharth Shukla shot for the Habit music video with Shehnaaz Gill in Goa.

Sidharth Shukla died on September 2.

Sidharth died on September 2 of a suspected heart attack. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai a day later.

Also see | Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar fights back tears during tribute to Sidharth Shukla, says ‘I am numb’. Watch

Sidharth and Shehnaaz participated in Bigg Boss 13 together and were rumoured to be dating since then. However, they never confirmed being in a relationship.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu, in an interview, recalled meeting Shehnaaz at Sidharth’s house on the day of his death. “I spoke to Shehnaaz but she is not in a good state. She was just sitting at a place, blank, nothing to say, lost in her world. I went up to her, tried talking but all she asked me to do was to sit next to her. I saw how disturbed she was and asked her to sleep. Exhausted, she fell off to sleep. I met her brother, Shehbaz who is thankfully there for and with her in this grim hour. He will take good care of Shehnaaz, I am sure,” she told Pinkvilla.