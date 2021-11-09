Tired of 'TejRan' romance, Kamya Punjabi wants Bigg Boss 15 to be renamed ‘Radha Ka Sangam’

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra is growing close to co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash and fans have already coined a term -TejRan - for them. However, former contestant Kamya Panjabi wants Karan to move beyond Tejasswi and do something else on the show as well.

Sharing her views on Twitter, Kamya wrote, “Will we ever get to see #KaranKundrra doing something else in the show except manaoing #TejasswiPrakash ???? It's boring as hell, how many people do u need Karan to tell you that u have lost the plot, you are nowhere in this race anymore it’s so disappointing #BB15 @ColorsTV.”

Kamya also quoted a tweet by Colors, asking fans if they love the connection between Tejasswi and Karan. She wrote, “Aap log show ka naam change kar doh pls Radha ka Sangam kaisa rahega?”

Meanwhile, a promotional video for Tuesday’s episode of the show showed Karan gifting an eye-shaped pendant to Tejasswi. She loved it and said, “This is so cute”.

Tejasswi Prakash asked Karan Kundrra to tie it around her neck. They were then seen holding each other and dancing. Afsana Khan's voice could be heard from the background saying, "Bigg Boss, Teju ko pyaar ho gaya hai."

Earlier last month, Donal Bisht had claimed after her eviction that the romantic bond between Karan and Tejasswi may be a forced one. She had told VJ Andy that Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Simba Nagpal along with Karan and Tejasswi, were often summoned to the confession room. She also said that Karan looked really worried when he came back from the confession room once.

However, Akasa denied the allegations in an interview with Hindustan Times after she was voted out of Bigg Boss 15. She said that till the time she was in the house, “there was no scripting”.