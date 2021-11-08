Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat will not propose marriage to Shamita Shetty on the show. Here’s why

Raqesh Bapat has said that he will not propose marriage to Shamita Shetty on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 15. While Shamita was one of the initial contestants to be confirmed for the current season, Raqesh joined last week as a wild card entry.

Speaking with a leading daily ahead of his entry on Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh Bapat said, “I will never propose to Shamita on national television for marriage. That is a very private emotion. Whenever that has to happen, it will happen off the show, not on it. It is going to be a very special moment for us.”

Raqesh and Shamita Shetty fell for each other earlier this year when they featured together on the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Asked if he will indulge in any sort of PDA inside the Bigg Boss house, with Shamita Shetty, Raqesh said, “I am entering Bigg Boss, and Shamita and I will be a couple. But at the same time, we will play our individual games. We will not be against each other for sure. As far as PDA is concerned, or Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer. Their PDA did not appear very organic.”

He added that there was nothing ‘forced’ between Shamita and him and that they ‘know how much to show to the public on national television.’ Raqesh also said that Shamita was fighting her own battle and did not shy away from taking a stand for what was right.

Upon his entry over the weekend, Shamita Shetty welcomed Raqesh Bapat with open arms. She teared up on seeing Raqesh and gave him a tight hug. He told her, “I love you”, and gave her a kiss.

Ahead of his entry, Raqesh had said in a statement that Shamita was one of the major reasons why he is going for the reality show. “Love...a word that has so much meaning! The love from my viewers, all the fans who have been constantly messaging, tweeting, wishing that I come back into the house has worked like a magnet. And yes, of course, Shamita who I found through this journey in the OTT season, and I'm looking forward to once again spending some time with her in the craziest house that exists, the Bigg Boss house! So here I am once again going back in the house,” he said.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Ridhi Dogra reacts as Raqesh and Shamita reunite

Though they made headlines with their closeness on the show, Raqesh had told Hindustan Times that he and Shamita are not officially dating, soon after he came out of Bigg Boss OTT. “Before giving it any kind of name, this bond, we would like to know each other better. Let’s see, que sera sera. I don’t want to rush into anything and I am sure she also feels the same,” he added.