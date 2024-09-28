Citadel Season 2: Plot, cast, release date and everything we know so far

Prime Video's Citadel with Priyanka Chopra in the lead, dropped in 2023. It revolved around an intelligence agency that was destroyed by a syndicate and the agents who are brought back to stop them from gaining more power. It became the second most-watched new original series outside the U.S. behind The Rings of Power. The cast and crew are already busy shooting for the second season. With the excitement around the second season building up, here is everything we know about Citadel season 2. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing as she poses with Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Citadel Honey Bunny screening in London) Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas star in a still from Citadel.

Cast

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be back in season 2 as Nadia Sinh, along with co-star Richard Madden as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. Some of the other actors who will be joining them are Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Moira Kelly.

Plot

Details about the plot of season 2 are being kept under wraps. The first season ended with a finale where a lot of questions were left unanswered. Along with season 2, the Citadel spyverse will also expand with the release of Citadel: Diana on October 10, and Citadel: Honey Bunny in November 7. Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj & DK, stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

Hopefully the second season of Citadel will answer questions on Mason's true identity, his recovered memories, and more details about the child he fathered with Nadia.

Release date

As of yet, there is no release date confirmed for Citadel season 2. With the two spin-offs being released by the next two months, the second season can be follow a chronological order and release next year. So, fans can expect Citadel 2 to be released in 2025.

Who will direct Citadel 2

Joe Russo will be directing all the episodes of Citadel Season 2, as per Variety. “AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon. The innovative storytelling of ‘Citadel’ has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera,” said the Russo brothers.