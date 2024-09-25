Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing as she poses with Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Citadel Honey Bunny screening in London

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended a special screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny (India) and Citadel: Diana (Italy) in London, UK. Several videos and pictures of the actor posing with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis at the event surfaced on social media platforms. Priyanka starred in Citadel season one, while Samantha and Varun Dhawan will feature in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Citadel: Diana will be fronted by Matilda. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Varun Dhawan, Samantha; asks fans to look for Easter eggs in Citadel: Honey Bunny) Priyanka Chopra posed with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis at an event.

Priyanka, Samantha, Matilda pose for pics

In the pictures, Priyanka, Samantha and Matilda posed together for the camera. They also laughed and chatted with each other. Raj and DK were also present at the event along with other team members of the spy action series. For the event, Priyanka wore a bright red bodycon dress. Samantha opted for a navy blue outfit. Matilda was seen in a golden dress.

Priyanka will be seen in Citadel 2

Recently, Priyanka started shooting for the second season of her Prime Video series. Besides Priyanka, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Leslie Manville are also returning for the second installment of the show, which will see Joe Russo serve as director. Citadel season two is written by David Well.

About Citadel season 1

The first season revolved around elite agents Mason Kane (Richard) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel's fall. Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.

About Citadel: Diana

Citadel: Diana, apart from Matilda, also features Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, and Filippo Nigro. Directed by Arnaldo Catinari, the show is set in Milan in 2030. Citadel: Diana follows Diana Cavalieri, a former agent of the independent global spy agency, Citadel. After the agency's destruction by a powerful enemy group called Manticore, Diana is left undercover as a mole. When she sees a chance to escape, she must trust Edo Zani, the son of a high-ranking Manticore leader. The six-episode series will premiere globally on Prime Video on October 10, 2024.

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel: Honey Bunny is scheduled for release on Prime Video on November 7 this year. Directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar are also a part of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is set against the vibrant tapestry of the '90s.