Fallout trailer: Jonathan Nolan brings an immersive post-apocalyptic series. Watch

Prime Video on Thursday opened the vault to the official trailer for the upcoming post-apocalyptic series Fallout, based on the immensely popular retro-futuristic video game franchise. The trailer also revealed that the series will premiere all eight episodes on April 11 on Prime Video, one day sooner than previously announced. (Also Read: The Idea of You trailer: Anne Hathaway falls for a much younger guy in new rom-com. Watch) Fallout trailer: The show will drop on Prime Video on April 11

What's in the trailer?

The cinematic trailer, which maintains the game’s expansive world building and signature dark humour, sees vault dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) struggle to adapt to the twisted and dangerous world of the irradiated wasteland, and offers the first glimpse of Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and Ma June (Dale Dickey).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The official synopsis of Fallout states, “Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Watch the trailer here:

More about Fallout

Jonathan Nolan directed the first three episodes of the Kilter Films series. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners. The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Aaron Moten (Emancipation) and Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight). Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. The series cast includes Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.