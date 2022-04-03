Lock Upp day 34: Ankita Lokhande jokes she's pregnant, says 'soon' after Kangana Ranaut hopes 'it comes true'

Saturday's episode of the ongoing reality show, Lock Upp, saw a special guest visiting host Kangana Ranaut. Ankita Lokhande visited Lock Upp to promote the new season of her web show, Pavitra Rishta. During her visit, Ankita was asked to share a secret but she claimed she is an open book and has no secrets. (Also read: Ankita Lokhande wishes Happy Gudi Padwa, pens loving note for Vicky Jain: I feel complete and secure with you)

After introducing Ankita Lokhande as her friend, Kangana said, "Ankita and Ekta Kapoor are my favourite ladies." She then told Ankita, "Ankita we have a tradition here, that people have to reveal a secret from their lives."

Ankita insisted she had no secrets and Kangana knows her very well. However, Kangana kept asking her to reveal a secret that would surprise everyone. Ankita then said, “Okay so even Vicky doesn't know this. Congratulate me guys, I am pregnant. ”

Just moments after Kangana and the contestants expressed their surprise, Ankita added laughing, "April fool banaya (I fooled you guys)." Kangana told her, "First April bhi nahi hai aaj (It is not even April 1 today)."

Later, as she bid goodbye to Ankita, Kangana told her, "I hope ye jhootha secret jaldi sach ho jae (hope this lie comes true soon)," and Ankita replied, "Jaldi hoga, hoga (It will happen and it will happen soon)." Ankita married her longtime boyfriend, businessman Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai.

During her visit, Ankita said that she is an ardent fan of the show and watches it every day with her husband, Vicky. She praised Payal Rohatgi for her straightforward attitude.

Ankita also told Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui that fans are loving their chemistry. She gifted them coffee mugs with the hashtag Munjali written on them. Anjali said that they would need a supply of coffee to enjoy the gift and Kangana told her that they can drink water and enjoy the mugs.

