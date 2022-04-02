Ankita Lokhande showers Gudi Padwa love on Vicky Jain, talks of how she once fought for something ‘not good’ for her

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared a video from her first Gudi Padwa after her wedding with businessman Vicky Jain. Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared a post featuring the couple as they celebrated the festival. The duo was seen posing for the camera in front of the altar. (Also Read | Ankita Lokhande: I’m excited about moving to our new home)

For the festival, Ankita draped a green and brown saree, kept her hair loose, and accessorised with traditional jewellery. Vicky Jain opted for off-white ethnic wear.

She captioned her post, "Happy gudi padwa every one. Celebrating every festival this year with you as our first time feels so special. I feel complete and so secure by you being around. Wearing sarees, putting gajra (hair garland) and sindoor *vermillion), wearing mangalsutra every day and performing each and every rituals together as husband and wife makes me believe more in love and the institution of marriage.. whenever you are here with me. We make sure that you put sindoor on my forehead and believe me it feels the same as our wedding day and I still get goosebumps baby..."

Ankita added, "We don’t need any occasion to celebrate our life together but today on this day of #gudipadwa I thank god for you having in my life. Sometimes we don’t understand god’s plan and we keep fighting for something which isn’t good for us .. but always remember god doesn’t give u what u want..he gives you what u need and love he is never wrong. I’m happy and so grateful that I met u in this lifetime baby..I only want you and only need you forever and ever Mr.Jain."

She also wrote, "Let’s celebrate this new year #gudipadwa by thanksgiving each other and be grateful for every blessing you have. Do not hesitate to express your feelings and to show love to your loved ones. It will change you and your life for betterment trust me. Happy gudipadwa everyone from me and mine to all of you and yours. #anvikikahani #ankitalokhande #vickyjain."

Recently, speaking with Hindustan Times, Ankita said, "Vicky wasn’t aware of Gudi Padwa, so I made him understand what it signifies. My mother is more excited, as it’s my first Gudi Padwa after my wedding.” On moving into her new home with Vicky, Ankita said, “I’m very excited, as it will mark the beginning of our married life.”

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in Mumbai on December 14 last year. The ceremonies, including the pre-wedding rituals, were held in a lavish manner. The couple currently features in the reality show, Smart Jodi.

