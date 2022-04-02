Ankita Lokhande: I’m excited about moving to our new home

This Gudi Padwa marks actor Ankita Lokhande’s first after her marriage with businessman Vicky Jain. Needless to say, the New Year is rather special for her, as this is the first time that the couple will perform a puja together on the festival. “Vicky wasn’t aware of Gudi Padwa, so I made him understand what it signifies. My mother is more excited, as it’s my first Gudi Padwa after my wedding,” Lokhande tells us, adding that she has been looking forward to donning a traditional Maharashtrian saree.

What she also looks forward to this New Year is moving into their new home: “I’m very excited, as it will mark the beginning of our married life.”

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) actor will be shooting today, but she’s making sure that she participates in every ritual: “Subah hum Gudi bithaayenge. Gudi baandhni padhti hai darwaaze pe ya chhat pe. It’s a sign to wash away all kinds of negativity and herald the onset of positivity. We will worship the Gudi with haldi and kumkum. Phir unki aarti karenge.”

Quiz her about her favourite Gudi Padwa dishes and the 37-year-old candidly shares, “Shrikhand-puri ka bhog lagaaya jaata hai. My father makes a special kadhi, which is delicious. As Maharashtrians, we love our puran polis. In fact, Vicky is a big foodie, too. So, he keeps telling my mother to teach me to cook (laughs).”