The Family Man 2: Chellam sir photobombs Sharad-Priyamani's pic, fans say he knows 'what happened in Lonavala'

Sharad Kelkar left The Family Man 2 fans cracking jokes with his recent Instagram picture. The actor, who played the role of Arvind in the show, shared a picture with Priyamani, who essayed the role of Suchitra. The photo also featured Uday Mahesh, who plays Chellam sir, standing in one corner of the frame with a phone in his hand.

Sharing the picture, Sharad Kelkar said, "I hate photobombers but chellam sir i love you." While Priyamani took to the comments section and dropped a few laughing emojis, fans turned towards Chellam sir for answers to 'what happened in Lonavla.'

Some fans joked that Chellam sir would help uncover the mystery of the Lonavala trip. "Nation want to Know Lonavla me kya hua?" a fan asked. "Isliye Chellam sir ko sab pata rehata hai (this is how Chellam sir knows everything)," joked another. "Accha toh chelleam sir bhi the Lonavala mey! (So Chellam sir was also present in Lonavla)," a third commented. "Nothing chellam sir telling srikant in which hotel you guys were in Lonavala," a fourth added, referring to Chellam sir's phone call pose. "So only Chellam sir knows what happened in Lonavala," a fifth fan said.

There were several others who said that Srikant, played by Manoj Bajpayee, wants to know the duo's locations. "Shrikant needs ur location," several comments read. "Srikant dislikes this photo," added another.

Fans of the show have been asking the million-dollar question since the conclusion of the first season. While they hoped that the second season would have the answers, The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK chose to withhold the answers in the recently released season.

Explaining the reason, DK told Film Companion, "Part of us was also thinking that when Srikant knows, let the audience know. Not let the audience know what Srikant does not know. If Srikant suspects something, let the audience suspect that. If Srikant has his own ideas, assumptions, let the audience have it. It's unfair for the audience to know and Srikant not to know."