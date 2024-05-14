The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 trailer sets the stage for Sauron. Watch

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look of the upcoming season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Season two of the web series will focus on Charlie Vickers’s Sauron, something the OTT platform made clear by releasing a special character poster after the trailer was launched. (Also Read: Peter Jackson, Andy Serkis' new Lord of the Rings movie to focus on Gollum) Charlie Vickers' Sauron will be at the centre of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Return to Middle-earth

The Rings of Power will stream in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada from August 29 this year. Charlie returns as Sauron, one of the greatest literary villains penned by JRR Tolkien, who wrote the LOTR books. He will appear in a whole new form to deceive the people of Middle-earth, say the makers. The trailer takes viewers on an action-packed adventure to the Second Age, showing Sauron and his quest for power. The trailer also sees the return of Galadriel, Elrond, Prince Durin IV, Arondir, and Celebrimbor.

The Rings of Power story

A press note shared by Prime Video reads, “In season two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on season one’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

Fans react

Not everyone seemed impressed by Charlie’s first look as Sauron though. One fan wrote, “Ah yes we all wanted SAURON THE EMBODIMENT OF EVIL to look hot.” Another even went as far as calling the makers evil, “This isn’t lord of the rings…the people who made this show are evil!” One even called The Lord of the Rings series fan-fiction, writing, “Lmao this isn’t Lord of the Rings. This is fan-fiction.” But some seemed impressed, one of them wrote, “Sexy Sauron back on the menu.” Another wrote, “the hair line is not a good look.. still hot tho. And evil.”