Peter Jackson, Andy Serkis' new Lord of the Rings movie to focus on Gollum

There’s some good news for The Lord of the Rings fans. According to Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is working on a new batch of Lord of the Rings movies, with the first film, tentatively titled Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, about to hit theatres in 2026. Fans of Gollum are thrilled by the news of getting a film revolving around him. (Also Read: Bernard Hill, veteran actor best known for Titanic, The Lord of the Rings, dies at 79) Andy Serkis played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Peter, Alan to collaborate

The media portal reports that the films are “now in the early stages of script development.” Andy Serkis is set to star and direct the feature with director Peter Jackson, and his writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are expected to be ‘involved’ in every step of the way. Fran and Philippa will write the screenplay, while Peter will produce the project. Two films are expected to be made in the franchise right now.

Andy reportedly said in a statement, “Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa. With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros. team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our film making family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious.”

About The Lord of the Rings

The Lord of the Rings is a film franchise based on the book series by JRR Tolkien. Three films were shot simultaneously in Peter’s native New Zealand. The Fellowship of the Ring was released in 2001, The Two Towers in 2002, and The Return of the King in 2003 and were shot between 1999-2000.

The trilogy, which won numerous Oscars, was a box office success, earning $2.988 billion collectively. Amazon is also developing a larger universe for the franchise, reports the portal. Remastered and extended editions of the trilogy is expected to re-releasing in theatres soon.